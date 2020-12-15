Kimmich could make Bayern return in league showdown at Leverkusen

Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich (C) has been out since suffering knee injury in the league game at Dortmund in early November

Berlin (AFP)

Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich could return for Saturday's Bundesliga showdown at Bayer Leverkusen after recovering from a knee injury quicker than expected, his club coach Hansi Flick revealed Tuesday.

Kimmich was expected to be out until January after minor surgery on his right knee following injury in the 3-2 league win at Borussia Dortmund on November 7.

However, he has recovered quicker than expected and things are "looking very good", Flick added, after Kimmich took part in team training on Monday.

He could feature in Saturday's key clash at Bundesliga leaders Bayer Leverkusen with Bayern currently a point behind second in the table.

"We have to see how he copes with training in the coming days," Flick said ahead of Bayern's home league game against Wolfsburg on Wednesday, which Kimmich will miss.

"He has to listen to his body and weigh things up, then we will decide together whether he will be involved at the weekend."

Bayern have drawn their last two league games and Kimmich's presence would boost their midfield options which have been depleted by injury.

