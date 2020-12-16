Froome to open 'new chapter' in Argentina

Advertising Read more

Paris (AFP)

Four-time Tour de France champion Chris Froome will start his career with his new Israel Start-Up Nation team in Argentina at the Vuelta a San Juan next month, he said Wednesday.

The 35-year-old Briton, who parted ways with Team Sky/Ineos after 11 years this season, said it will be a "new chapter" when the eight-stage event gets underway on January 24.

"This race will mark the beginning of a much anticipated new chapter of my career," said Froome on Twitter.

"I look forward to racing with my new teammates and getting the ball rolling on the adventure that lies ahead."

The Kenya-born British rider won the Tour de France in 2013, 2015, 2016 and 2017.

He was Giro winner in 2018 and Vuelta champion in 2011 and 2017.

He was only presented with his 2011 Vuelta trophy last month after original winner Juan Jose Cobo was disqualified for doping in 2019.

Israel Start-Up Nation sports boss Rik Verbrugghe insisted, however, that Froome isn't being primed to win the race in Argentina.

"He is not going to Argentina to win the race. We see it as a perfect opportunity for Chris to start the building process towards the peak of the season down the road," Verbrugghe said on the team's Facebook page.

© 2020 AFP