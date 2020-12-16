Johnson rules out tougher Christmas virus curbs for UK

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson gestures on his return to 10 Downing Street after taking part in the weekly session of Prime Minister Questions at the House of Commons.

London (AFP)

Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday resisted calls to tighten coronavirus restrictions over Christmas, as London faced stricter measures and concern mounted about case numbers.

The government has been under pressure to review its plans for the festive period, under which there will be a five-day travel window and up to three households will be able to meet indoors.

The British Medical Journal (BMJ) and the Health Service Journal (HSJ) on Tuesday warned the plan could lead to the state-run National Health Service (NHS) being overwhelmed.

But Johnson instead said it was up to individuals to be responsible, after talks on the subject with leaders of the devolved governments in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

"We should exercise extreme caution in the way we celebrate Christmas," he told lawmakers. "We can celebrate it sensibly but we have to be extremely cautious in the way we behave."

Johnson said there had been "unanimous" agreement between London, Edinburgh, Cardiff and Belfast not to change the policy, after a tough year of social distancing and lockdowns.

But just as he did so, Wales' First Minister Mark Drakeford announced that only two households in the country should mix indoors during the five-day period starting next Wednesday.

"The fewer people we mix with in our homes, the less chance we have of catching or spreading the virus," he told a regular briefing.

Britain has been one of the worst affected countries in the pandemic, registering nearly 65,000 deaths from just under 1.9 million positive cases, according to government figures.

Spiralling infection rates in London and parts of southeast England have triggered concerns about a further rise in January, similar to those after the US Thanksgiving holidays.

- Rising cases -

London moved into the highest level of restrictions just after midnight on Wednesday, forcing theatres, pubs and restaurants to close again, and banning household mixing indoors.

Takeaway food outlets can still operate, and people can meet in groups of up to six in public places outside. Schools will also remain open.

The move is another body blow for the beleaguered hospitality and entertainment sectors, which have suffered huge losses in revenue and jobs since the start of the pandemic.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock, though, said the "sharp rise" in daily cases of Covid-19 and hospital admissions made it "absolutely essential" to act, and prevent further infection.

Cases were doubling every seven days in some areas, he said, sounding a more downbeat note after hopes of a breakthrough were raised last week with the start of a vaccination programme.

The roll-out has seen nearly 138,000 people receive their first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine since last Tuesday, the government said.

Compliance with existing guidelines is an issue, and concerns have been raised about higher rates of infection among secondary school children aged 11-18.

Increased testing in the worst-hit areas in and around London has been introduced.

England only emerged from a four-week lockdown earlier this month, and the government introduced a targeted three-tier regional system of restrictions to try to cut infection rates.

London had been placed in "Tier 2", which means non-essential shops and services can open, but it currently has one of the highest infection rates in the country.

Under Tier 3, shops and hairdressers can also still stay open.

