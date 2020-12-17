Toulouse's Arnold 'underdone' after Exeter Covid-19 cancellation

Rory Arnold has scored three tries in 16 Toulouse appearances

Toulouse's Australian lock Rory Arnold admitted he was feeling "underdone" after this Sunday's eagerly-awaited European Champions Cup semi-final rerun against Exeter Chiefs was cancelled due to a coronavirus outbreak at the English club.

Glasgow Warriors, who were hammered by the Chiefs last weekend, also have had their home fixture with Lyon called off for the same reason.

Exeter went on to lift the continental trophy for the first time in October and Arnold, who won the last of his 26 Test caps at the 2019 Rugby World Cup, said he had been eyeing revenge.

"It's disappointing not being able to take them on. It would have been good to see where were at as a team," the 30-year-old told AFP.

"It would have been good to play them again. I got injured in that match, I was looking forward to it," he added.

Arnold, who arrived at the joint-record four time European champions last season, returned to the field during last Friday's win at Ulster after recovering from a broken arm.

"On a personal note, I'm a bit underdone so it would have been good to get some more match fitness under my belt," the 2.08m tall second row said.

"I'm sure the coaches have some plans for us over the next few days to get some work into the squad.

"The boys who played a lot of minutes, the France boys as well, they can have a bit of rest to get their bodies right," he added.

- 'Crazy' World Cup draw -

Despite playing abroad Arnold, who features with twin brother Richie at the French club, still hopes to continue his Test career.

Earlier this week the Wallabies were drawn with Wales and Fiji in their pool for the 2023 Rugby World Cup, a third straight edition where the sides will meet in the group stages.

"It's just crazy. Fiji come World Cup time they're a good side. I don't want to take anything away from the draw, it's quality," he said.

"The Wallabies are going to have to be really good to get those results," he added.

Elsewhere this weekend, Clermont and their tournament top try scorer in Kotaro Matsushima welcome two-time winners Munster on Saturday after the Japan full-back claimed a hat-trick at Bristol last weekend.

South Africa's World Cup winner Eben Etzebeth will miss Toulon's Friday trip to the Scarlets with concussion.

Fixtures (times GMT)

Friday

Scarlets (WAL) v Toulon (FRA) (1730), Wasps (ENG) v Montpellier (FRA) (2000)

Saturday

Leinster (IRL) v Northampton Saint (ENG) (1330), Gloucester (ENG) v Ulster (IRL), La Rochelle (FRA) v Bath (ENG) (both 1515), Clermont (FRA) v Munster (IRL) (1730), Bordeaux-Begles (FRA) v Dragons (WAL) (2000)

Sunday

Harlequins (ENG) v Racing 92 (FRA) (1300), Connacht (IRL) v Bristol Bears (ENG) (1730)

-- Toulouse (FRA) v Exeter Chiefs (ENG) and Glasgow Warriors (SCO) v Lyon (FRA) cancelled due to coronavirus cases

