Williams hire German veteran Capito as CEO

Jost Capito, centre, celebrating with driver Sebastien Ogier, right, and navigator Julien Ingrassia after they won the 2016 Germany Rally on their way to claiming drivers' and constructors' a world title for Ford

German motorsports executive Jost Capito,is taking over as CEO of Williams in February, the British Formula One team announced on Thursday.

Capito raced motorbikes in the 1970s and, driving with his father, won the truck category in Paris-Dakar in 1985.

He moved into motorsports management and as motorsports director at Ford and then Volkswagen he helped guide the teams to World Rally titles. He also has Formula One experience from stints at Sauber, Jordan and McLaren.

"Capito has enjoyed a wide and varied career spanning over four decades in the automotive and motorsport industries," said the team on its web site. He "will help strengthen the Williams management team, which is entering a new and exciting era."

The outfit, which was owned by the Williams family from its foundation in 1977 has fallen on hard times.

It finished last in the constructors' standings this season without collecting a single point. It was in danger of going under in mid-season before it was acquired by US investment firm Dorilton Capital in August.

"It is an honour to be a part of the future of this storied team, and one that carries such a poignant name in the sport," said Capito.

Matthew Savage, Chairman of Dorilton Capital, said Capito "understands the Williams heritage and will work well with the team in pursuit of our objective to return to the front of the grid."

The team has extended the contract of its drivers, Briton George Russell and Canadian Nicholas Latifi through 2021.

On Tuesday, the team said founder Frank Williams was in a stable condition after being admitted to hospital without giving medical details.

