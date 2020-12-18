World Cup downhill champion Suter kicks off defence with win

Advertising Read more

Val-d'Isère (France) (AFP)

Switzerland's Corinne Suter started the defence of her World Cup downhill title with an impressive victory in Val d'Isere on Thursday, edging out Sofia Goggia.

The 26-year-old Suter, who claimed both the downhill and super-G globes last season, beat Goggia in the first downhill of the campaign by just 0.11 seconds.

American Breezy Johnson was only nine hundredths of a second further back in third, claiming her first-ever podium finish on the circuit.

It was the injury-plagued Suter's third career World Cup win after one in each of the speed events earlier this year.

She only picked up her first points of the season last weekend in Courchevel with a 20th-placed finish in a giant slalom, after the two super-G races scheduled for Saint Moritz earlier this month were cancelled due to poor weather conditions.

Thursday's race was suspended for around 20 minutes after a nasty fall for Austrian Nicole Schmidhofer, who missed a turn and crashed into the net at full speed. She was evacuated on a stretcher.

