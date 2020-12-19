Skip to main content
Live
#Covid-19
#Nigeria
France
Africa
Culture
Shows
Fight the Fake
Coronavirus notice • View the recommendations and information for travellers issued by the French Government

Turkish hospital fire kills 10 Covid-19 patients

Issued on: Modified:

Police cordon off the area in front of the privately-run Sanko University Hospital in Gaziantep
Police cordon off the area in front of the privately-run Sanko University Hospital in Gaziantep Kadir Gunes, Kadir Gunes Demiroren News Agency (DHA)/AFP
1 min
Advertising

Ankara (AFP)

At least ten coronavirus patients died on Saturday after an oxygen tank explosion triggered a fire at a hospital in southeastern Turkey, the health ministry said.

The blaze in an intensive care ward of the hospital in Gaziantep broke out when a tank on an artificial respirator exploded.

"We are profoundly saddened by this tragedy," Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said before a planned visit to the hospital.

All the victims were patients who had been hospitalised with the coronavirus. Other patients affected by the fire were transferred to other hospitals.

Images in local media showed the ward completely destroyed by fire with charred beds.

Turkey has recorded more than 1.9 million cases of Covid-19 and more than 17,600 deaths since the pandemic began a year ago.

Faced with a surge in cases, Turkey strengthened restrictions put in place at the end of November with a total curfew during the weekend and partial one during the week.

© 2020 AFP

Page not found

The content you requested does not exist or is not available anymore.