Paris (AFP)

Who said what this sporting weekend:

"Just imagine if there were 75,000 people in, it would have gone down in history as one of the great performances against Leeds."

-- Man Utd manager Ole Gunner Solskjaer after the 6-2 win over Leeds at an empty Old Trafford.

"It could have been 6-6 if you're an optimistic Leeds fan or it could have been 10-2. We couldn't do ourselves justice."

-- Leeds striker Patrick Bamford

"I don't think we have ever had a worse batting performance so we can only go upwards from here."

-- India cricket captain Virat Kohli after his team were dismissed for a paltry 36 - their lowest ever Test total -- in their eight-wicket loss to Australia in Adelaide.

"Massacre in Adelaide."

-- Headline in The Times of India

"It just clicked today."

-- Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp after his side demolished Crystal Palace 7-0.

"Something took place today that is out of my character and must never happen again. I apologise to everyone -- my opponents, teammates and family. Of course, I accept all the consequences of my actions."

-- Borussia Moenchengladbach's Marcus Thuram who was red-carded for spitting in the face of Hoffenheim defender Stefan Posch.

"Like you, I know what it's like to love wearing the same shirt every day. Stories like ours, of loving the same club for so long, will unfortunately become rarer in football. I admire you very much, Leo Messi."

-- Brazilian legend Pele after Lionel Messi equalled his record of scoring 643 goals for the same club. Pele achieved his mark at Santos; Messi reached the number in Barcelona's draw with Valencia.

"I don't run from nobody."

-- Mexico's Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez, who defeated Callum Smith to take the British fighter's WBA world super-middleweight title, on the prospects of once again facing old rival Gennady Golovkin.

