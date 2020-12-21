Zenhausern wins World Cup slalom in Alta Badia

Advertising Read more

Alta Badia (Italy) (AFP)

Switzerland's Ramon Zenhausern claimed the second World Cup men's slalom victory of his career on Monday in Alta Badia.

The 28-year-old, who had been eighth after the first run, edged out Austrians Manuel Feller and Marco Schwarz by 0.08sec and 0.12sec respectively.

It was Zenhausern's fourth World Cup win and second in the slalom. His last victory in that event came in Kranjska Gora, Slovenia in March 2019.

France's Alexis Pinturault, winner of the giant slalom on Sunday, struggled on the second run and finished 11th overall at 0.77sec, but nevertheless extended his lead in the overall World Cup standings.

Italy's Alex Vinatzer had lead the way in the first run in the Italian Dolomites but finished off the podium in fourth at 0.19sec.

© 2020 AFP