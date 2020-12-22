Brive fight back in relegation battle at Castres

Winger Filipo Nakosi beats a defender to score one of three Castres ties, but Brive fought back to win

Castres (France) (AFP)

Brive clawed themselves back from a 15-point half-time deficit to win 25-24 at Castres on Tuesday in a Top 14 match postponed from the weekend of October 10 by a coronavirus outbreak.

Brive started the game second from last in the standings but victory lifted them to 10th while Castres, despite collecting a bonus point, took their place in 13th position.

The original match was postponed after 11 Covid-19 cases at Castres.

On Tuesday, the home team built a seemingly healthy 21-6 half-time lead with tries by lock Ryno Pieterse, winger Filipo Nakosi and flanker Anthony Jelonch.

The visitors only scored one try, by Argentine winger Axel Muller with 10 minutes to go that, after it was converted by Thomas Laranjeira, closed the gap to two points.

Laranjeira also kicked six penalties, from six attempts. The last of them with four minutes to play put Brives ahead and ended the scoring.

"We got run over in the second half. Now we're playing catchup," said Castres winger Geoffrey Palis.

