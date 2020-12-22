Sessegnon struggles as Fuerth upset Hoffenheim

Jadon Sancho, No. 7, scored as Borussia Dortmund avoided a cup shock away to Eintracht Braunschweig

Berlin (AFP)

Tottenham loanee Ryan Sessegnon endured a miserable evening on Tuesday as Hoffenheim suffered a surprise penalty-shootout loss to second-tier Greuther Fuerth in the second round of the German Cup.

In a dramatic game, Hoffenheim took the lead through Andrej Kramaric early on, but Fuerth equalised quickly. Sessegnon played Sebastian Ernst onside and the midfelder nutmegged goalkeeper Oliver Baumann.

After further goals at either end from Fuerth's Marco Meyerhoefer and Hoffenheim's Kevin Akpoguma, Sessegnon almost presented Fuerth with victory late on.

The English left back brought down Branimir Hrgota in the box in stoppage time, but Baumann saved Paul Seguin's penalty to take the game to extra time.

Despite two further penalty saves from Baumann and a succesful penalty by Sessegnon, Fuerth triumphed in the shootout, with Meyerhoefer converting his side's ninth penalty to seal the win.

Elsewhere, goals from Mats Hummels and Jadon Sancho gave Borussia Dortmund a 2-0 win over second-tier Eintracht Braunschweig, while RB Leipzig reached the last 16 for the third season in a row as they eased to a 3-0 win over their cup bogey side Augsburg with goals from Willi Orban, Yussuf Poulsen and Angelino.

Without a win since January in the league, Bundesliga bottom side Schalke managed to end their miserable year with a 3-1 win over fourth-tier Ulm, while Cologne beat Osnabrueck 1-0.

