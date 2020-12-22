United players desperate for silverware, says Solskjaer

Manchester United are looking to claim their first trophy since winning the Europa League in 2017

London (AFP)

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says the Manchester United players are desperate to "learn how to win" and lift a trophy this season after three semi-final appearances last term.

The 47-year-old Norwegian takes United to another in-form side Everton on Wednesday for a League Cup quarter-final clash.

United go to Everton on the back of six Premier League wins in seven games following Sunday's 6-2 thumping of Leeds.

However, whilst their recent run has led to the abating of cries for Solskjaer to be replaced he knows that guiding the team to trophy success is crucial in their development.

"Yes, of course it's (winning a trophy) something we're aiming for," said Solskjaer at his eve of match press conference.

"We want to improve every season and to improve on last year is to get to the final and, of course, when you get to the final there's only one thing that matters and that's to lift the trophy."

Solskjaer, who said Mason Greenwood is in line for a return to first team action, recalled how transformational getting his hands on a trophy was as a player.

"I remember myself winning my first trophy (1997 Premier League title)," he said.

"Even towards the end of my career, I think it was Patrice Evra and Nemanja Vidic's first trophy in the League Cup, 2006 was it?

"I think that was their first trophy and it does give something to a team.

"We are desperate to get our hands on a trophy, these players are desperate to learn how to win."

Aside from Greenwood's return Solskjaer said England international Jesse Lingard was also in the squad.

The 28-year-old has played just twice for United all season, both appearances in the League Cup.

"He's been working hard in training," said Solskjaer.

"He's been unfortunate with having to isolate a few times, been in contact, or close contact with Covid, not even having it himself.

"He's been very unlucky being away from the training ground a few times. He works really hard and he'll be involved in the squad, definitely, on Wednesday."

