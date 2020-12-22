Upset Rooney donates to children's helpline

Advertising Read more

London (AFP)

England's record goalscorer Wayne Rooney is donating £75,000 ($100,000) to a children's helpline as he says it upsets him to think there are young people "dreading Christmas".

The 35-year-old former Manchester United striker knows a lot about the concerns and trauma children go through as he has been an ambassador for The National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children (NSPCC) since 2015.

Rooney, the interim manager of Championship strugglers Derby County, has made his donation to Childline which offers counselling and advice to young people under the age of 19.

"It's very upsetting to know that there are children out there who are really suffering and might be dreading Christmas," said Rooney.

"The (coronavirus) pandemic has had a devastating impact on many young lives, and it's so important that Childline is there for young people when they need it most."

Rooney's donation towards helping children in need follows current Manchester United star Marcus Rashford's much-praised initiative tackling child food poverty.

Rooney's former United manager Alex Ferguson has been so impressed by Rashford's campaign he is set to pledge up to £2 million towards the FareShare charity for which the England forward is an ambassador.

