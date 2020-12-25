Heat beat Pelicans to open NBA Christmas festivities

Miami's Duncan Robinson (C) goes for a layup against New Orleans guard Josh Hart (R), during the Heat's NBA victory over the Pelicans

Miami (AFP)

Miami's Duncan Robinson matched an NBA Christmas Day record with seven 3-pointers, and the Heat defeated visiting New Orleans 111-98 on Friday to extend their holiday win streak.

Robinson finished with 23 points, hitting 7-of-13 from 3-point range and his only 2-point attempt, in leading the reigning Eastern Conference champions to their eighth consecutive Christmas victory.

Goran Dragic came off the bench to score 18 points, and Bam Adebayo added 17 for the Heat, who bounced back from an opening loss Wednesday at Orlando after the shortest-ever break between NBA seasons, only 2 1/2 months since their NBA Finals defeat.

"Getting more and more comfortable every day," Robinson said. "Last year was a great learning experience. We're just trying to build on it. The opener was a disappointment. We're happy to get this one."

The Heat improved the NBA's best Christmas record to 11-2. despite star Jimmy Butler scoring only four points in 16 minutes and not playing in the second half due to right ankle stiffness.

"When he goes down, it's up to us to pick it up for him," Robinson said. "I thought we did a good job of sticking with it and getting a good win today."

Reserve Avery Bradley scored 12 points in his first action with the Heat, whose 16-3 run late in the fourth quarter sealed a victory after New Orleans trimmed a lead that had reached 23 points in the first half.

Zion Williamson scored 32 points and grabbed 14 rebounds to lead the Pelicans, while Brandon Ingram added 28 points for New Orleans.

Other NBA games on the holiday slate include the defending champions Los Angeles Lakers hosting Dallas, Golden State at Milwaukee, the Los Angeles Clippers at Denver and Brooklyn at Boston.

