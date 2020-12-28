Shiffrin slow on Semmering first run

Advertising Read more

Semmering (Austria) (AFP)

World Cup leader Petra Vlhova produced a slick first run in the giant slalom in freezing conditions at Semmering, Austria on Monday as the American star Mikaela Shiffrin came in fourth.

Vlhova took 1min 01.25sec to negotiate the 43 turns on hard packed snow with Italy's Marta Bassino 0.22sec off the pace and Swiss Michelle Gisin in third at 0.35sec. Shiffrin was 0.59 off Vlhova's pace.

Last week the three-time overall World Cup winner Shiffrin won her first race since January after a year marked by the sudden death of her father in February.

The second descent is scheduled for 12h00 GMT.

