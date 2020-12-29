Cochran-Siegle sweeps Bormio super-G for maiden World Cup win

Ryan Cochran-Siegle, pictured on December 19, 2020, is the first US winner of a World Cup super-G for 14 years

Bormio (Italy) (AFP)

In-form American Ryan Cochran-Siegle recorded his maiden World Cup victory, at the age of 28, by sweeping to a convincing win in the super-G at the Italian resort of Bormio on Tuesday.

Cochran-Siegle's sole previous podium finish was second in the downhill in neighbouring Val Gardena earlier this month.

It was also the first time an American skier won a World Cup super-G since Bode Miller's victory in Hinderstoder in 2006.

Cochran-Siegle finished 0.79sec ahead of Austrian Vincent Kriechmayr, with Norwegian Adrien Smiseth Sjersted (+0.94sec) rounding out the podium.

Another Norwegian, reigning World Cup overall champion Aleksander Aamodt Kilde, came in fourth in a race held back from Monday because of poor weather.

Kilde currently sits second in the general classification behind France's Alexis Pinturault, who finished 12th in Bormio.

