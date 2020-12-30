Tottenham v Fulham postponed over virus tests: Premier League

Advertising Read more

London (AFP)

Tottenham's Premier League home match against Fulham was postponed less than three hours before the scheduled kick-off on Wednesday after a coronavirus outbreak at the visiting club.

Fulham returned a number of positive test results on Tuesday and, after more came in on Wednesday, the Premier League decided to call the match off. Kick-off was due to be at 1800 GMT.

It is the third top-flight game to be wiped out by the virus, following Newcastle's match with Aston Villa earlier this month and Monday's game between Everton and Manchester City.

