British lawmakers pass post-Brexit trade deal with EU, voting 521 to 73

Britain's PM Boris Johnson arrives back at 10 Downing Street in London on December 30, 2020, after voting on the EU (Future Relationship) Bill in the House of Commons.

British lawmakers on Wednesday voted to approve legislation implementing the post-Brexit trade deal agreed with the European Union last week.

The vote on the legislation to enact the post-Brexit trade agreement was passed by 521 to 73 votes in parliament's lower house. It now passes to the upper house for approval later on Wednesday, before becoming law around midnight.

(REUTERS)

