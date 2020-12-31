Japan's Honda 'so sorry' for lacklustre Botafogo spell

Advertising Read more

Tokyo (AFP)

Former Japan midfielder Keisuke Honda apologised for a disappointing spell at Brazil's Botafogo as he bowed out ahead of a reported move to Europe.

Honda, 34, said he accepted fans' criticism after scoring only three goals in 27 matches during a coronavirus-disrupted year.

"Criticism is natural and I am not making excuses, I am disappointed as well, I am so sorry," he tweeted in Portuguese.

Reports in Portugal have said that Honda, a former AC Milan and CSKA Moscow player and a one-time mainstay of Japan's national team, will join Portuguese outfit Portimonense in January.

Honda was welcomed by thousands of fans when he arrived in Brazil on February 7. But Botafogo have struggled this season and they are currently second from bottom in the Serie A table.

Honda is among the most successful Japanese footballers. He scored 37 goals, including four at World Cups, in 98 appearances for the national team.

