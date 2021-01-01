Skip to main content
Record-setting Kubacki soars to Four Hills win in Garmisch

Issued on:

High life: Poland's Dawid Kubacki in action in Garmisch-Partenkirchen
High life: Poland's Dawid Kubacki in action in Garmisch-Partenkirchen Christof STACHE AFP
1 min
Advertising

Garmisch-Partenkirchen (Germany) (AFP)

Defending champion Dawid Kubacki of Poland sailed out to victory in the second round of the Four Hills ski jumping competition on Friday.

Kubacki could only finish 15th in the opening stage in Oberstdorf on Tuesday, but rebounded in some style as he registered a 144-metre second jump in Garmisch, a new record for the venue.

The 30-year-old Pole amassed 282.1 points to finish ahead of Norway's Halvor Egner Granerud, on 274.9pts, with Kubacki's teammate Piotr Zyla (260.4) rounding out the podium.

Germany's Karl Geiger, the winner in Oberstdorf, finished fifth behind another Pole, Kamil Stoch, a three-time Olympic gold medallist, double World Cup winner and twice the Four Hills champion.

The competition, taking place without spectators, now moves to Innsbruck and Bischofshofen in Austria.

© 2021 AFP

