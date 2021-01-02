Leverkusen miss chance to top Bundesliga

Leverkusen head coach Peter Bosz shows his frustration in their defeat at Eintracht Frankfurt

Advertising Read more

Berlin (AFP)

Second-placed Bayer Leverkusen blew the chance to top the Bundesliga Saturday after crashing to a 2-1 defeat at Eintracht Frankfurt following an own goal by Edmond Tapsoba.

With leaders Bayern Munich at home to Mainz on Sunday, Leverkusen squandered the chance to reclaim first place as the Bundesliga returned from a two-week winter break.

Leverkusen midfielder Nadiem Amiri scored with a deft back-heel flick to give the visitors the lead after only 10 minutes in Frankfurt.

The hosts drew level 12 minutes later when Amin Younes got in behind the defence to score before Leverkusen centre-back Tapsoba turned the ball into his own net nine minutes after the break.

Third-placed RB Leipzig can bridge the two-point gap and jump into first place if they win later at Stuttgart.

© 2021 AFP