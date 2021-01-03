Mulder sparks Sri Lankan collapse

Advertising Read more

Johannesburg (AFP)

Fast bowler Anrich Nortje claimed career-best figures of six for 56 as Sri Lanka collapsed to 157 all out on the first day of the second and final Test against South Africa at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on Sunday.

South Africa were 22 for no wicket at tea.

Sri Lanka were reasonably placed at 71 for one after winning the toss, with Kusal Perera striking an aggressive 60.

They came within 20 minutes of surviving the always-tricky day one pre-lunch period at the Wanderers with minimal damage before all-rounder Wiaan Mulder sparked a calamitous collapse.

The left-handed Perera struck 11 boundaries, punishing anything loose against the fast bowlers but the medium-paced Mulder slowed his momentum with a maiden over. With the first ball of his next over, Mulder had Perera caught at gully.

He followed up with the wickets of Kusal Mendis and Lahiru Thirimanne in a spell of three wickets for one run in three overs.

The tall Nortje had debutant Minod Bhanuka caught at first slip off the last ball before lunch. Four wickets fell for 13 runs in four overs before the interval.

Nortje, who made the first breakthrough of the match when he had Sri Lankan captain Dimuth Karunaratne caught behind in the tenth over, claimed four more wickets after lunch.

Sri Lanka, hit hard by injuries, made four changes from the side beaten by an innings and 45 runs in the first Test at Centurion.

Batsmen Dhananjaya de Silva and Dinesh Chandimal and fast bowlers Kasun Rajitha and Lahiru Kumara were all ruled out of action.

They were replaced by Thirimanne, Bhanuka, Dushmantha Chameera and Asitha Fernando.

Bhanuka and Fernando were making their Test debuts.

Sri Lanka were again without leading fast bowler Suranga Lakmal, who had not recovered from a hamstring injury.

South Africa were unchanged.

© 2021 AFP