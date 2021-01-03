Poland's Stoch wins at Innsbruck to take Four Hills lead
Issued on:
Innsbruck (Austria) (AFP)
Poland's Kamil Stoch claimed victory in Innsbruck Sunday to take the lead of the Four Hills, the elite ski jumping competition the three-time Olympic gold medallist has already twice won.
Stoch, who previously won in 2017 and 2018, finished second and fourth in the opening two stages, in Oberstdorf and Garmisch-Partenkirchen in Germany.
The 33-year-old dominated the third stage in Innsbruck, amassing 261.6 points to finish ahead of Slovenian Anze Lanisek (249.6), with another Pole, Dawid Kubacki -- defending Four Hills champion and winner in Garmisch -- rounding out the podium.
Stoch now sits 15pts ahead of Kubacki in the overall standings before the fourth and final jump-off in the Austrian town of Bischofshofen.
© 2021 AFP