England's Moeen tests positive for Covid-19 in Sri Lanka

Hambantota (Sri Lanka) (AFP)

England all-rounder Moeen Ali tested positive for Covid-19 in Sri Lanka after the team's arrival on the island, the country's cricket board said Monday.

The tourists, led by Joe Root, arrived in Sri Lanka on Sunday as airport officials in hazmat suits sprayed the team with disinfectant before being tested.

"Ali will now observe a period of 10 days self-isolation, in accordance with the Sri Lanka Government's protocol on quarantine," the England and Wales Cricket Board said in a statement.

"Chris Woakes has been deemed as a possible close contact, and he will observe a period of self-isolation and further testing."

Moeen is part of an 18-man England squad, with seven additional reserve players, in Sri Lanka for a two-Test series in Galle starting January 14.

The rest of the players will be tested for a second time on Tuesday morning and the team will train for the first time on Wednesday, the statement added.

England, whose tour of South Africa last month was cut short over coronavirus fears, had cancelled their Sri Lanka tour in the early days of the pandemic in March.

The England team's chartered flight was permitted to enter Sri Lanka despite a ban on all flights and passengers from the UK following the discovery of a new, more infectious coronavirus strain.

