Nets star Durant to miss game due to NBA's Covid protocols

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant will miss at least one game due to the NBA's health and safety protocols aimed at limiting the spread of coronavirus

New York (AFP)

Brooklyn forward Kevin Durant won't play in the Nets' NBA clash against the Utah Jazz on Tuesday in compliance with the league's Covid-19 health and safety protocols.

The Nets listed Durant as out for the game on their injury report on Monday, without providing further details.

League rules aimed at limiting the spread of coronavirus require players to isolate if they have a positive or inconclusive test or if contact tracing indicates they had close contact with someone who has.

The Athletic reported that Durant has been required to quarantine because contact tracing revealed potential exposure.

Durant, a two-time NBA Finals MVP who missed all of last season recovering from a torn Achilles tendon, confirmed in April of last year that he had contracted the virus.

Since finally making his long-awaited Nets debut this season, he has played in six games and averaged 28.2 points and seven rebounds per game.

