Alabama's Smith wins Heisman Trophy as top college football player

University of Alabama star DeVonta Smith won the Heisman Trophy on Tuesday, the first wide receiver since 1991 to win the award as the top player in US college football.

Smith claimed the award ahead of Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence. Smith's Crimson Tide teammate Mac Jones, also a quarterback, was third in the voting.

The last wide receiver to win the Heisman was Michigan's Desmond Howard.

Smith is the third Alabama player to win the Heisman, following in the footsteps of Mark Ingram in 2009 and Derrick Henry in 2015.

Ingram is now a running back with the NFL's Baltimore Ravens and the Tennessee Titans' Henry just completed a third NFL season with more than 1,000 rushing yards.

Smith's Heisman win comes as Alabama prepare to play Ohio State University in the national championship game on January 12.

Smith is no stranger to the collegiate title game. Four years ago as a freshman he caught a national title-winning overtime touchdown pass from Tua Tagovailoa against the University of Georgia.

Going into the title game he leads the top division of collegiate football with 105 receptions, 1,641 receiving and 20 receiving touchdowns.

"To all the young kids out there who aren't the biggest, not the strongest, just keep pushing," Smith said in his acceptance speech at a virtual presentation ceremony.

"I'm not the biggest, I've been doubted a lot because of my size and really, it just comes down to if you put your mind to it, you can do it," he said.

