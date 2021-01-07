Mets land Lindor, Carrasco in blockbuster deal

Francisco Lindor is joining the New York Mets with Cleveland team-mate Carlos Carrasco in a blockbuster trade

Advertising Read more

New York (AFP)

The New York Mets signed All-Star shortstop Francisco Lindor and pitcher Carlos Carrasco on Thursday, in a blockbuster deal that underscored new owner Steve Cohen's determination to build a championship-winning team.

Lindor, a four-time All-Star regarded as one of the best all-round players in Major League Baseball, heads to New York alongside Cleveland Indians team-mate Carrasco in a six-player trade.

The Indians meanwhile will obtain the services of infielders Amed Rosario and Andres Gimenez, along with prospects Josh Wolf and Isaiah Greene. The deal was announced on the Mets' website.

The arrival of Lindor and Carrasco could have a transformative effect on the Mets roster.

Lindor averaged 34 home runs a season between 2017 and 2019 with a batting average of .278.

Carrasco meanwhile started 12 games last year in MLB's pandemic-abbreviated season and finished with a 2.91 ERA. The 33-year-old strengthens a rotation led by Jacob deGrom and Marcus Stroman.

Billionaire hedge-fund tycoon Cohen took over the Mets as majority owner in October last year, and has stated his determination to turn the club into World Series winners in the next five years.

"If I don’t win a World Series in the next three to five years then obviously I would consider that slightly disappointing," Cohen said shortly after completing his takeover of the team last year.

"I'm not in this to be mediocre. I want something great."

The Mets have not won a World Series since 1986, and last appeared in the Fall Classic in 2015, when they were beaten in five games by the Kansas City Royals.

© 2021 AFP