Action Jackson sparks Ravens over Titans in NFL playoffs

Lamar Jackson sparked a come-from-behind victory as the Baltimore Ravens gained revenge over the Tennessee Titans with a 20-13 wild card win in the NFL playoffs on Sunday.

NFL Most Valuable Player Jackson threw for one touchdown and produced a dazzling 48-yard solo score to give the Ravens a hard-fought win on the road at Nashville's Nissan Stadium.

Jackson finished with 179 passing yards and 136 yards rushing.

The win was especially sweet for the Ravens, who suffered a stunning upset defeat to the Titans in last season's playoffs after entering the post-season as the AFC's top-seeded team.

For periods on Sunday, it looked as if history was set to repeat itself as the Titans surged to an early 10-0 lead thanks to an A.J. Brown touchdown and a Stephen Gostkowski field goal.

With the Titans defense stifling Baltimore dual threat quarterback Jackson, the Ravens were limited to a 33-yard field goal from Justin Tucker as half-time approached.

But the game was transformed with a moment of magic from Jackson when the 24-year-old spotted a gap and burst into space before accelerating away from the cover to dive in at the corner for a touchdown.

That made it 10-10 at the break, and Jackson then led the Ravens on a 10-play, 77-yard drive at the start of the second half that ended with J.K. Robbins blasting through a crowd of bodies for a touchdown.

The Ravens defense, meanwhile, had done a good job of containing the Titans' star running back, Derrick Henry, who was restricted to just 40 yards throughout.

Gostkowski cut the Ravens' lead to four points with a 25-yard field goal early in the fourth quarter, but Baltimore restored their seven-point cushion when Tucker nailed a 51-yard effort with 4:23 remaining to make it 20-13.

Needing a touchdown on the next drive to level it, disaster struck for the Titans with less than two minutes remaining when quarterback Ryan Tannehill's deep pass for receiver Kalif Raymond was picked off by Marcus Peters.

The Ravens took over and Jackson turned the screw with a 33-yard run deep into Tennessee territory.

The Ravens duly maintained possession as time ran out for the Titans.

