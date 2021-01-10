Dortmund star Witsel faces months out with torn Achilles tendon

Axel Witsel tore his left Achilles tendon in Saturday's 3-1 win at RB Leipzig, Dortmund has confirmed

Borussia Dortmund confirmed Sunday that their Belgium midfielder Axel Witsel faces "months" on the sidelines with a torn Achilles tendon which threatens to end his season.

The Belgium defensive midfielder had to be helped off in Saturday's 3-1 win at RB Leipzig as Erling Braut Haaland scored twice and England winger Jadon Sancho claimed his second goal in as many Bundesliga games.

The win came at a cost as Dortmund say a scan confirmed Witsel, 31, tore his Achilles and will be out "for the coming months".

The German club made no mention whether Witsel could be fit to play for Belgium at the European championships, which are due to start on June 11.

With Dortmund fourth in the Bundesliga table, five points behind Bayern Munich, Witsel's injury is a blow after he started 18 of their 24 games in all competitions this season.

Dortmund are through to the knock-out stages of the Champions League and Witsel misses their last 16, first leg clash away to Sevilla on February 17 with the return leg on March 9.

