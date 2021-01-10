Isolating Aguero adds to Man City's Covid absentees

Sergio Aguero is a doubt for Manchester City's next two matches as he has to self-isolate after coming into close contact with someone positive for coronavirus

Sergio Aguero's disrupted season has suffered another setback with Manchester City's all-time top goalscorer forced into self-isolation after coming into close contact with a positive coronavirus case.

City have been hit by 11 positive cases to players and staff in recent weeks and even though Aguero has tested negative, manager Pep Guardiola confirmed the Argentine must isolate due to the protocols for close contacts.

"Unfortunately Sergio was in contact, more than usual, with a person who is positive so he isolates for a few days," Guardiola said after Sunday's 3-0 win over Birmingham in the FA Cup.

"He is negative but the protocol says if we have been in contact we have to isolate."

Gabriel Jesus, Kyle Walker, Ederson, Ferran Torres, Eric Garcia, Scott Carson, Cole Palmer and Tommy Doyle are the City players to have tested positive since Christmas Day.

Jesus and Walker made their first appearance since their isolation periods came to an end against Birmingham, while Ederson was on the bench.

Aguero has made just three starts all season due to a series of injury problems.

City face Brighton, Crystal Palace and Aston Villa at home in the Premier League over the next 10 days with Aguero now a doubt for at least the first two of those fixtures.

