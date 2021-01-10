Schwarz top of the world after Adelboden slalom win

Advertising Read more

Adelboden (Switzerland) (AFP)

Austria's Marco Schwarz produced a slick second run to win the World Cup slalom and climb top of the discipline rankings at Adelboden on Sunday.

The Austrian can thank a tentative second run from Frenchman Clement Noel, who was last man out of the gate as leader of the first run but who eventually finished eighth.

Noel complained of ruts in the hard-packed snow which he referred to as "little holes, not my favourite things".

For Schwarz this was a first World Cup win in the slalom as he finished 0.14sec ahead of Germany's Linus Strasser while Briton Dave Ryding was third at 0.15.

Strasser had been top of the slalom standings ahead of the race but was overtaken by Schwarz who has 249pts to the German's 233.

