Paris (AFP)

Who said what in sport this weekend:

"As series hosts, we unreservedly apologise to our friends in the Indian cricket team and assure them we will prosecute the matter to its fullest extent."

-- Cricket Australia condemning the racist abuse hurled at India players in the third Test in Sydney.

"The relief is big, huge even. But that was only one step. Now we have to move on."

-- Schalke sports director Jochen Schneider after the 4-0 win over Hoffenheim which avoided a record-equalling 31st consecutive Bundesliga match without a win.

"I see that the charges are 'assault' and 'harassment'. I suffered rape. But it's unfortunate, these facts are time barred."

-- French figure skater Sarah Abitbol speaking after her ex-coach Gilles Beyer was charged with sexual assault. Her accusations of rape cannot be investigated due to France's statute of limitations legislation.

"Many of the players tonight are so young their mums and dads will be dropping them off at Villa Park."

-- Aston Villa chief executive Christian Purslow after a Covid-19 outbreak forced the club to field a youth team in the 4-1 FA Cup loss to Liverpool.

"I've lost more followers today on my Twitter than I did world ranking places last year! (Not quite but over 200+ followers gone today) I won’t lose any sleep over this, but if someone can care to explain what it is about me tweeting about socks and losing followers then please do."

-- British golfer Eddie Pepperell on Twitter

"I couldn't learn navigation with the roadbook in only three stages. Besides I have to do it in French; it would be easier for me to do it in Afrikaans."

-- South African adventurer Mike Horn on one of the challenges of being a co-driver in the Dakar Rally.

"For me this was not a football match."

-- Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane after being told to play Saturday's game at Osasuna on a snow-covered pitch.

"Perhaps we should consider an overnight stay before our home games too."

-- Stuttgart coach Pellegrino Matarazzo, unable to explain his side's impressive away form after Sunday's 4-1 win at Augsburg made them the Bundesliga's joint-strongest team on the road.

"I've got to give credit to Jose Mourinho and his team, they showed us a lot of respect. In the end we were laughing at who was coming off the bench."

-- Neil Young, coach of eighth-division Marine after their 5-0 FA Cup defeat to Tottenham.

