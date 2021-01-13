Barca reach Spanish Super Cup final after Ter Stegen penalty heroics

Advertising Read more

Madrid (AFP)

Marc-Andre ter Stegen's heroics ensured Barcelona edged past Real Sociedad on penalties on Wednesday to reach the Spanish Super Cup final, without the injured Lionel Messi.

Messi was watching on as Ter Stegen did his best to fill the void in Cordoba, the goalkeeper immense both in the shoot-out and during normal time, which had finished 1-1.

Frenkie de Jong's header was cancelled out by a penalty from Mikel Oyarzabal, who then missed in the shoot-out, one of two crucial saves made by Ter Stegen as Barca advanced to meet either Real Madrid or Athletic Bilbao.

© 2021 AFP