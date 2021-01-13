Hurkacz beats Korda for Delray Beach ATP title

Poland's Hubert Hurkacz poses with the ATP Delray Beach Open Trophy after beating Sebastian Korda in straights sets in the final

Advertising Read more

Miami (AFP)

Fourth-seeded Hubert Hurkacz claimed the second ATP title of his career Wednesday with a straight-sets victory over Sebastian Korda in the final at Delray Beach, Florida.

The 23-year-old from Poland, ranked 35th in the world, needed just 68 minutes to overcome Korda 6-3, 6-3, completing his run to the title without dropping a set.

Korda, 20 and ranked 119th in the world, was playing in his first ATP final, his Delray run highlighted by a quarter-final win over second-seeded fellow American John Isner.

The former junior world number one, son of former Australian Open winner Petr Korda, got off to a hot start, racing to a 3-1 lead.

But Hurkacz won five games in a row to take the first set and broke twice in the second.

Hurkacz sealed the win on his first match point with a lob that dropped just inside the baseline to give him a second title to go with his 2019 Winston-Salem triumph.

© 2021 AFP