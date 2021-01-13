New York's Governors Ball dates announced amid vaccine hopes

Advertising Read more

New York (AFP)

New York's Governors Ball music festival normally held in late spring is set for September 24-26, 2021, organizers said Wednesday.

The announcement comes amid hope that vaccine availability could help end the Covid-19 crisis and bring back live arts performances.

"We've decided to move the 2021 show to a time of year that is both more realistic and safer for all," organizers said in a statement.

"While there are still question marks and unknowns in the World, rest assured that we are working closely with City and State authorities to ensure that the next Gov Ball will be a safe and amazing experience."

Without providing further details as to capacity or location -- the three-day event usually takes place on Randall's Island -- festival planners said the lineup will be announced in the coming months.

The spread of coronavirus dealt a devastating blow to the live music industry, including to the festival circuit that's both a primetime platform for top artists as well as up and coming performers, and an economic boost to host regions.

California's premier desert festival Coachella was scrapped after originally being postponed in 2020, as was South by Southwest, Ultra and Lollapalooza.

The 2020 Governors Ball lineup was to feature Missy Elliot, Tame Impala, Stevie Nicks, Vampire Weekend and Solange.

