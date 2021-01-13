Pence rejects calls to invoke 25th Amendment to remove President Trump from office
U.S. Vice President Mike Pence said in a letter to House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday that he is opposed to invoking the 25th Amendment to remove President Donald Trump from office.
"I do not believe that such a course of action is in the best interest of our Nation or consistent with our Constitution," Pence said.
(REUTERS)
