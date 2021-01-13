Skip to main content
Pence rejects calls to invoke 25th Amendment to remove President Trump from office

A protester holds signs near the U.S. Capitol as the House of Representatives prepares to begin the voting process on a resolution demanding U.S. Vice President Pence and the cabinet remove President Trump from office, in Washington, U.S., January 12, 2021.
A protester holds signs near the U.S. Capitol as the House of Representatives prepares to begin the voting process on a resolution demanding U.S. Vice President Pence and the cabinet remove President Trump from office, in Washington, U.S., January 12, 2021. © REUTERS/Erin Scott
U.S. Vice President Mike Pence said in a letter to House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday that he is opposed to invoking the 25th Amendment to remove President Donald Trump from office.

"I do not believe that such a course of action is in the best interest of our Nation or consistent with our Constitution," Pence said.

