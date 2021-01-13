Scotland fly-half Weir to return home to Glasgow

Duncan Weir has scored 80 points in 30 Scotland appearances since his debut in 2012

Scotland fly-half Duncan Weir is to return for a second spell at Glasgow Warriors next season from English Premiership side Worcester, the Scottish club said on Wednesday.

The 29-year-old spent six years at Glasgow -- part of the side that won the 2015 Pro12 title -- before leaving for Edinburgh and then on to Worcester in 2018.

Weir's form for the English outfit saw him restored to the Scotland side winning his 30th cap last November in the Autumn Nations Cup loss to France.

However, Weir's decision to leave comes hot on the heels of Worcester signing Wasps fly-half Billy Searle on a two year contract.

"It's massively exciting for me to be coming back to Glasgow Warriors," Weir told the club's website.

"Glasgow is my home and Glasgow Warriors is my boyhood club where it all began.

"I've had some great chats with Danny (Wilson the Glasgow head coach).

"For my family it's going to be amazing just to being so close to home and the thought of my children growing up in Glasgow was hugely appealing to us when we were weighing up our options.

Wilson said Weir's class and experience would be help bring on younger talent in the backline.

"Duncan is an experienced solid international ten who will give us a strong game management and goal kicking platform," said Wilson.

"He's Glasgow born and bred and someone who we believe will fit seamlessly back into our squad.

"His experience will be a real asset to the squad next season -– not only will he be a proven top-class operator available for selection, but he'll be someone that our young backs can work with and learn from."

