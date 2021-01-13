Wales captain Jones 'coming along nicely' ahead of Six Nations

Advertising Read more

London (AFP)

Record-breaking Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones is making good progress in his recovery from a knee injury ahead of next month's start of the Six Nations, according to his Ospreys coach Toby Booth.

Veteran lock Jones, 33, was hurt during Wales' Autumn Nations Cup win over Italy in December.

Initial reports suggested he could be out of action for at least two months, leading to fears he could miss Wales' Six Nations opener at home to Ireland on February 7.

But Booth indicated Wednesday that Jones may yet be ready for that match in Cardiff when he will look to add to his already world record total of 152 Test appearances, a tally achieved playing for both Wales and the British and Irish Lions.

"He is running around and in really good fettle," Booth said. "He is coming along very nicely.

"Normally, with all these middle to long-term injuries, what happens is you make a lot of progress and the last 15 percent is the difficult bit.

"That is where you are getting back to where you are match-fit and able to train fully.

"He thinks he is on the right schedule, we think he is on the right schedule, so we are all joined up."

Jones is still regarded as a key figure in the Wales set-up of Wayne Pivac.

The New Zealander has endured a difficult start to is time as Wales head coach, with the team winning just three of their 10 Tests in 2020, a sequence that included a lowly fifth-place finish in the Six Nations.

