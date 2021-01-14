Covid-19: France to introduce 6pm curfew for at least 15 days from Saturday

French PM Jean Castex addresses a press conference in Paris on January 14, 2021, on the current French government strategy for the coronavirus epidemic.

The French government will impose a daily nationwide curfew at 6pm starting Saturday to fight the spread of Covid-19, Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Thursday.

The curfew measure will remain in force for at least two weeks, Castex told a news conference.

So far, most of France has been under an 8pm curfew, with some parts of the country, especially in the hard-hit east, already under the stricter 6pm curfew to stem the tide of coronavirus infections.

Castex said a much-feared infection surge following the year-end holidays had not happened, but said a new lockdown could be imposed "without delay" if the health situation were to deteriorate badly.

The situation in France is "under control", he said, but still "fragile".

Schools will remain open, but indoor sports activities have again been banned for now.

As part of the strategy to keep schools open, Castex said at least one million Covid-19 tests per month would carried out in schools.

He also said that, from January 25, first-year students in higher education would be allowed to attend courses on campuses in small groups.

The prime minister announced that travellers arriving in France from non-European Union destinations would have to present a negative Covid-19 test less than 72 hours old, and would have to self-isolate for seven days. They would then have to take a second test.

At the same new conference, Health Minister Olivier Véran said about 6.4 million people with high-risk illness will also be allowed to get vaccinated, regardless of age, from Monday. They will, however, require a prescription from a doctor, he said.

Covid-19 has claimed more than 69,000 lives in France, the seventh highest death toll in the world.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP and REUTERS)

