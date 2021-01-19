Gladbach beat Bremen with Embolo dropped for 'senseless' breach of hygiene rules

Swiss forward Breel Embolo was dropped by Borussia Moenchengladbach for breaching the Bundesliga's hygiene concept

Berlin (AFP)

Swiss striker Breel Embolo was dropped by Borussia Moenchengladbach on Tuesday for a 'senseless' breach of the Bundesliga's hygiene rules which saw him sit out his side's 1-0 home league win over Werder Bremen.

French striker Alassane Plea took Embolo's place up front as Gladbach went sixth in the Bundesliga after defender Nico Elvedi headed home a second-half free-kick.

Gladbach say they dropped Embolo, 23, "as a precaution" amid allegations he attended a private party, reportedly attended by 23 people, on Saturday.

The event at a restaurant in Essen was broken up by police with Germany currently in lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

On his Instagram account, Embolo put out a statement insisting he was instead at a friend's house watching basketball on Saturday night, admitting "that was dumb of me".

Gladbach believe his version of events, but still took a dim view of his actions as, under league rules, players are not allowed to meet people outside their team's bubble during the pandemic.

"The fact is that it is completely senseless, as a public figure, to drive to a friend's house at 02.30am during the pandemic," said Gladbach coach Marco Rose.

"We responded and dropped him."

Embolo now has to submit two negative tests for Covid-19 before he can train again with the Gladbach squad.

