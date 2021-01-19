Mets fire GM Porter after explicit 2016 texts revealed

Advertising Read more

New York (AFP)

The New York Mets fired general manager Jared Porter on Tuesday, hours after a report revealed he sent explicit 2016 text messages to a female reporter while with the Chicago Cubs.

Porter, hired last month by Mets president Sandy Alderson, was dismissed after the Major League Baseball team looked into the accusations made in an ESPN report on Monday.

"Jared's actions, as reflected by events disclosed last night, failed to meet the Mets' standards for professionalism and personal conduct," Alderson said.

Steve Cohen, who became the majority owner of the Mets last October in a $2.475 billion deal, tweeted that he had "zero tolerance" for such misdeeds.

"In my initial press conference, I spoke about the importance of integrity and I meant it," Cohen said. "There should be zero tolerance for this type of behavior."

According to the report, Porter sent unwanted and inappropriate text messages to a female reporter, including an explicit photograph.

A statement from the Cubs, where Porter was director of professional scouting for two years, said they had not been aware of the messages.

"Had we been notified, we would have taken swift action as the alleged behavior is in violation of our code of conduct," the Cubs said. "We take issues of sexual harassment seriously and plan to investigate the matter."

Porter, 41, had served since 2016 as a vice president and assistant general manager for the Arizona Diamondbacks after working for the Cubs. Before joining the Cubs, he had been scouting director for the Boston Red Sox.

