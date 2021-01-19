MLB Dodgers pitching great Don Sutton dies at 75

Pitcher Don Sutton, at a press conference for his induction into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 1998, holds up three baseballs showing the number of games (324) he won in his 23-year major league baseball career

Los Angeles (AFP)

Don Sutton, the Hall of Fame pitcher whose No. 20 was retired by the Los Angeles Dodgers, has died at the age of 75, his son said Tuesday on Twitter.

Daron Sutton said his father "passed away in his sleep" on Monday night.

"He worked as hard as anyone I've ever known," Daron Sutton wrote on a post that included photos of himself with his father and his father with Dodgers teammates, "and he treated those he encountered with great respect . . . and he took me to work a lot. For all these things, I am very grateful. Rest In Peace."

Sutton, a four-time All-Star, won 324 games, tied with Nolan Ryan for 14th on Major League Baseball's all-time list.

Known for his durability, he joined the Dodgers as a rookie in 1966 and pitched at least 200 innings in 20 of his first 21 seasons. The only exception was the strike-shortened 1981 campaign.

According to MLB, Sutton is one of 10 pitchers to record more than 3,000 strikeouts, more than 300 wins and an earned-run-average below 3.50.

He pitched for the Dodgers through 1980, making World Series appearances in 1974, 1977 and 1978.

He would go on to pitch for Houston, Milwaukee, Oakland and the California Angels in Anaheim.

He rejoined the Dodgers for a farewell season in 1988, but was hindered by an elbow injury. The Dodgers released him two months before they won the World Series that season.

But they retired his number in 1998, the 10th jersey number to be retired by the club.

