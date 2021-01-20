Chiefs' Mahomes returns to practice with AFC title game looming

Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes returned to light practice on Wednesday but remains in the NFL concussion protocol as the Chiefs prepare to face Buffalo for a Super Bowl berth

Los Angeles (AFP)

Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes returned to practice on Wednesday, four days after entering the NFL's concussion protocol and five before the Chiefs take on Buffalo for a Super Bowl berth.

"He looked good," Chiefs coach Andy Reid told reporters. "He's in the protocol, so there's only certain things he can do, and it's a limited basis, but today is a limited practice, so this fit right into what he could do."

Mahomes, who earned Super Bowl Most Valuable Player honors in leading the Chiefs to the NFL championship last season, was hurt in Sunday's 22-17 playoff victory over Cleveland when he was slammed to the turf by Browns linebacker Mack Wilson and departed in the third quarter.

The Chiefs have not confirmed whether Mahomes suffered a concussion, but the league requires a player be placed in the protocol if he exhibits any concussion-like symptoms.

The player must pass several benchmarks and be cleared by an independent neurological consultant before he can return to full activity.

The Chiefs host the Bills at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday in the AFC Championship game.

Asked about Mahomes's likely availability for that contest, Reid said it would be up to the doctors.

