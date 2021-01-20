Ducati extend MotoGP contract until 2026

Antonio Dovizioso on board the Ducati at last season's Portuguese Grand Prix

Paris (AFP)

Ducati on Wednesday signed a new deal with MotoGP promoters Dorna Sports guaranteeing their presence on the grid until 2026.

Based in Bologna, Italy, Ducati entered MotoGP in 2003, securing the riders' world title with Casey Stoner in 2007.

They won last season's constructors crown thanks to wins by Antonio Dovizioso in Austria and Danilo Petrucci in France.

"In its 18 seasons in MotoGP, Ducati has taken 160 podiums, including 51 victories," a statement announcing the contract extension noted.

For the upcoming 2021 season Ducati's factory bikes will be ridden by Australian Jack Miller annd Italian Francesco Bagnaia, this duo replacing Dovizioso and Petrucci.

Ducati fields two satellite teams, with Johann Zarco and Jorge Martin riding the Pramac bikes, and Valentino Rossi's half brother Luca Marini and Enea Bastianini at Esponsorama.

Ducati Motor Holding CEO Claudio Domenicali highlighted the importance of MotoGP not only "to fuel the passion and cheer of the Ducatisti all over the world" but also as "an advanced research laboratory".

Luigi Dall'Igna, boss of Ducati's racing division, said one of the goals for 2021 was "to fight for the MotoGP title with our two new riders".

