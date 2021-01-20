England coach Jones self-isolating after assistant's positive virus test

Advertising Read more

London (AFP)

England head coach Eddie Jones is self-isolating after his assistant Matt Proudfoot tested positive for the coronavirus, the Rugby Football Union (RFU) announced on Wednesday.

Officials, however, said following a further negative test, Jones will join up with his squad ahead of their Six Nations title defence a week on Thursday, a day after the players go into gamp at St George's Park -- the England football team's training base.

"England coach Matt Proudfoot has tested positive for COVID-19 and is self-isolating. He is not displaying any symptoms," an RFU statement said.

"Head coach Eddie Jones and (attack coach) Simon Amor have been identified as contacts and will also isolate for a 10-day period, in accordance with (UK) government guidelines.

Jones' men are due to begin their Six Nations title defence at home to Scotland on February 6.

© 2021 AFP