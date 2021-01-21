Springsteen, Katy Perry boost Biden at inauguration concert

US President Joe Biden (C-L) and First Lady Jill Biden (C-R) appear on the Blue Room Balcony with family members to watch fireworks from the White House on the day of the inauguration

Fireworks burst over the White House Wednesday for a star-studded night of socially distanced music celebrating America's new President Joe Biden, a pandemic-era special that replaced the traditional bevy of balls.

A-listers made a valiant effort to keep up the energy at the mostly virtual, pre-produced show dubbed "Celebrating America." Among the few live artists was opener Bruce Springsteen, a man strumming his guitar in solitude, save for Abraham Lincoln in his neoclassical sanctuary.

Clad in jeans, a black peacoat and three discreet gold hoops in his ears, America's dad played "Land of Hope and Dreams" to launch the special event hosted by actor Tom Hanks set at the Lincoln Memorial.

Biden and his family bopped before a TV screen in their new Washington home, as pop star Demi Lovato got an assist from healthcare workers nationwide to sing the late Bill Withers' "Lovely Day."

R&B singer John Legend delivered a funky, soulful live rendition of Nina Simone's "Feeling Good," and Katy Perry closed out the evening with her smash "Firework," a light show bursting out behind the Washington Memorial as Biden and his wife Jill watched from the balcony.

"It was so special for me to celebrate with the nation in front of the memorial," tweeted Legend following his performance.

"AND I loved honoring the late great Nina Simone, my constant source of musical inspiration."

- 'New beginning' -

Veteran and incoming presidents along with campaigning hopefuls have long sought to lean on star power and song to bolster their images.

Along with the celebrities, Biden also got a bump from his predecessors: Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton delivered a video message to the incoming US leader and the country they each presided over.

"It's a new beginning," said Clinton. "Everybody needs to get off their high horse, and reach out to their friends and neighbors, and try to make it possible."

The primetime special also featured performances from stars including Yo-Yo Ma, Jon Bon Jovi and Justin Timberlake with Ant Clemons -- while Puerto Rican artists Luis Fonsi and Ozuna brought back the megahit "Despacito."

"To some a presidential inauguration is a tradition, an act that marks the commitment of a new four-year term," Hanks said.

"Yet, in truth, inauguration day is nothing more than the swearing in of the next national leaders, and this day is about witnessing the permanence of our American ideal."

Both Biden and Kamala Harris also made an appearance at the memorial, with the latter saying the moment "embodies our character as a nation."

"It demonstrates who we are, even in dark times, we not only dream, we do," the first woman vice president said.

"We not only see what has been, we see what can be. We shoot for the moon, and then we plant our flag on it."

