Italy's Goggia wins Crans-Montana downhill

Crans-Montana (Switzerland) (AFP)

Reigning Olympic champion Sofia Goggia on Friday won the first of two World Cup downhills scheduled for the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana.

It was a 10th World Cup victory for the 28-year-old Italian, and her third this winter.

Goggia clocked 1min 10.10sec, finishing 0.20sec ahead of Czech Ester Ledecka, with American Breezy Johnson completing the podium (+0.57).

While Goggia consolidated her spot atop World Cup downhill standings, the biggest winner of the day was Slovak slalom specialist Petra Vlhova.

Vlhova finished fourth to match her best-ever downhill results, in February last year on the same Swiss piste, to further nail down her lead in the overall standings.

A second downhill is scheduled for Saturday and a super-G on Sunday.

