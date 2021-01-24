Gut-Behrami wins Crans-Montana super-G

Advertising Read more

Crans-Montana (Switzerland) (AFP)

Switzerland's Lara Gut-Behrami overcame back pain to dominate the World Cup super-G at Crans-Montana on Sunday.

The local heroine went one better than her second-placed finish in Saturday's downhill, timing 1min 15.63sec for the victory.

Austrian Tamara Tippler was a distant second, at 0.93sec, with Italian Federica Brignone completing the podium (+1.02).

"I was expecting a faster, tougher course," Gut-Behrami told RTS.

"I feel as stiff as an old board, but on skis there's no problem, things are much better than yesterday."

Slovak slalom specialist Petra Vlhova was unable to back up her impressive fourth and seventh-placed finishes in the two downhills.

Vlhova failed to finish the super-G, her lead in the overall World Cup standings over Swiss racer Michelle Gisin now cut to 109 points.

Italy's Sofia Goggia, who won the two downhills in the Swiss resort, skied out of the super-G after a mistake.

