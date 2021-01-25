Skip to main content
Live
#Students
#Covid-19
France
Africa
Culture
Shows
Fight the Fake
Coronavirus notice • View the recommendations and information for travellers issued by the French Government

Chelsea sack manager Frank Lampard

Issued on:

Frank Lampard has been sacked as Chelsea boss
Frank Lampard has been sacked as Chelsea boss DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS AFP
1 min
Advertising

London (AFP)

Chelsea announced on Monday they had sacked manager Frank Lampard after a poor run in the Premier League.

"This was a very difficult decision for the club, not least because I have an excellent personal relationship with Frank and I have the utmost respect for him," said owner Roman Abramovich.

Chelsea are struggling in ninth place in the Premier League table, 11 points behind leaders Manchester United.

They have lost five of their past eight Premier League matches after a good start to the season.

Former Paris Saint-Germain boss Thomas Tuchel in line to take over, reports said.

© 2021 AFP

Page not found

The content you requested does not exist or is not available anymore.