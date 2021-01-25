Ex-Italy captain Bortolami to take over at Treviso

Advertising Read more

Rome (AFP)

Former Italy skipper Marco Bortolami will take over next season from Kieron Crowley as coach of Treviso, where he is currently in charge of the forwards, the Pro14 side announced on Monday.

The former Gloucester lock, who won 112 international caps between 2001 and 2015, will take up his new role on July 1 with a contract until June 2024.

The 40-year-old from Padua has been in charge of the forwards and line-outs at the Stadio Comunale di Monigo since 2016, when he retired from playing.

"It is an honour to have been chosen by the club," said Bortolami in a statement.

"I strongly believe in the qualities of the team and its potential.

"But until the end of the season my goal remains to support Crowley and the team."

Treviso are currently bottom of Conference B in the Pro 14 after nine straight defeats.

